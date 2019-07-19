Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.91) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 650 ($8.49).

BP stock opened at GBX 518.77 ($6.78) on Tuesday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £320.16 ($418.35). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 174 shares of company stock valued at $94,192.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

