Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $145.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded Consolidated Communications to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.97.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $136.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

