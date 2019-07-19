Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,992.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,910.00, with a volume of 14,400 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$22.55 to C$24.35 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt raised MJ Gleeson to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Craneware alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $509.95 million and a PE ratio of 30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,491.80.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.