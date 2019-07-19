Covesting Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,838.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $7,838.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00276134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01348215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00124607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

