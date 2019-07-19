Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $255.95

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.95 and traded as low as $167.20. Costain Group shares last traded at $170.95, with a volume of 440,259 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62.

In other Costain Group news, insider Jacqueline de Rojas bought 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,999.33 ($5,225.83).

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

