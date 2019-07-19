Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.13

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, UEX and OKEx. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and $2.63 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, DDEX, UEX, BitForex, OKEx, DEx.top, Bithumb, CoinTiger and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

