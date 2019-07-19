CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

In other news, Director Janet Dillione purchased 11,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $75,110.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,096,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 81,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113,029 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth $593,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

