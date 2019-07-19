Comparing Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) & ALGAE TEC LTD/S (NASDAQ:ALGXY)

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) and ALGAE TEC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intrexon and ALGAE TEC LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 0 1 1 0 2.50 ALGAE TEC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrexon currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.52%. Given Intrexon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intrexon is more favorable than ALGAE TEC LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Intrexon and ALGAE TEC LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -363.14% -26.52% -15.07% ALGAE TEC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrexon and ALGAE TEC LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $160.57 million 7.62 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -5.55 ALGAE TEC LTD/S $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A

ALGAE TEC LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrexon.

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALGAE TEC LTD/S has a beta of 65.48, indicating that its share price is 6,448% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Intrexon shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Intrexon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About ALGAE TEC LTD/S

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

