Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

CBSH opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $218,798.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,159.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

