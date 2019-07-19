Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.55

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and traded as high as $103.94. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $103.48, with a volume of 5,428 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,379,378.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,313,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,183,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,588,000 after buying an additional 39,573 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,519,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,130.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 104,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

