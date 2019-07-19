CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $208,694.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

