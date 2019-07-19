Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CGNX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.27. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,081.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

