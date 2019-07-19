Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCA. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TSE:CCA traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$104.83. 86,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,368. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$61.68 and a 52 week high of C$107.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total value of C$1,571,928.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,516,508. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Maheux sold 274 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.35, for a total transaction of C$28,865.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at C$203,746.90.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

