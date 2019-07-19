COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

CCLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

Shares of CCLAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,698. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.