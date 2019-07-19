Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLVS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 342.54%. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,277,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,016,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 166.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 673,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

