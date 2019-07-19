Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBG. Investec upgraded Britvic to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,567.25 ($20.48).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,451 ($18.96) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,422.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Elizabeth Lee acquired 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

