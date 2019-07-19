Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cigna by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $672,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $2,676,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,390,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

