CIBC Raises Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Price Target to C$3.50

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE LMC opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $572.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86. Leagold Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$183.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Leagold Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Giustra bought 59,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$104,445.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,066,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,924,330.97.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

