China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.57

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $15.13. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 4,031 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $612.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.79.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.49 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Yuchai International Limited will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in China Yuchai International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.