China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:JINFF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 7,140 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17.

China Gold International Resrcs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JINFF)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resrcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resrcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.