China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.73

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and traded as low as $20.64. China Fund shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in China Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of China Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of China Fund by 2,571.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

