China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.85. China Finance Online shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 4,766 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 41.79% and a negative return on equity of 59.93%.

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

