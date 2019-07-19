Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) Director Acquires $11,279.10 in Stock

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) Director Wolfgang Helmut Leoni acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $11,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CEE opened at $27.00 on Friday. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65.

Get Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,005 shares during the period. Central and Eastern Europe Fund makes up 2.5% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 21.84% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $36,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.