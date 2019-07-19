Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Santander to Hold

Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:CX opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,250,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

