Cascend Securities Downgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by Cascend Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

UNP opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

