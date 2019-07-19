Carrizo Oil & Gas’ (CRZO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial cut Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Ifs Securities upgraded SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

CRZO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 96,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $960.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,272.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

