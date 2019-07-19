Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €93.00 by Berenberg Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €93.00 ($108.14) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.19 ($94.40).

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €97.90 ($113.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a 52-week high of €98.60 ($114.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.27.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

