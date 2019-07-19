Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Cardtronics reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research set a $68.00 price target on shares of WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 297,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,013. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.