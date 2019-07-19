Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) Insider Buys £42,850 in Stock

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) insider Edwin Graham Meek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,285 ($55.99) per share, for a total transaction of £42,850 ($55,991.11).

Shares of LON:CGT opened at GBX 4,290 ($56.06) on Friday. Capital Gearing Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 39.90 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,310 ($56.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,260.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

