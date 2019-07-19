Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capita PLC (LON:CPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $118.50. Capita shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 2,657,728 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.59.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

