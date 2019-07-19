Cap-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cap-XX Limited (LON:CPX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.30. Cap-XX shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 821,948 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $13.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.23.

About Cap-XX (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company provides supercapacitors for the use in wireless applications, such as wireless sensor networks, ruggedized PDAs, mobile phones, and PCMCIA and compact flash products; and consumer product applications, including eBooks, toys, converged handhelds, digital music players, notebook PCs, and digital still cameras.

