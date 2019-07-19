Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective reduced by Williams Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Williams Capital currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

