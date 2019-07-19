Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.48

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and traded as high as $45.54. Cabot shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 4,803 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cabot to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cabot by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 187,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cabot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $3,814,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot by 23.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

