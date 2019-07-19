Byteball Bytes Price Tops $34.55 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00287816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.01488350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00025771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00126384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes’ genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.