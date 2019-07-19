Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

BRKS opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 8,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $284,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,516.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,692 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $64,397.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,163 shares of company stock worth $893,669. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,997,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 585,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

