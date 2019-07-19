Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pola Orbis Hldg Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Pola Orbis in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Pola Orbis has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

