Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,101.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $494,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,832 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after buying an additional 147,982 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.