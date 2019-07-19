Brokerages Set Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Target Price at C$9.03

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

BNE traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$5.15. 74,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.62 million and a PE ratio of 32.80. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.86 and a twelve month high of C$20.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. Analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 477.71%.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$50,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,748,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,764,613.39. Insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $568,723 over the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

