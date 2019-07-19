Brokerages Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 33,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.63.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

