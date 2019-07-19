Brokerages Anticipate Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Premier reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.94 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Leerink Swann lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Svb Leerink lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

PINC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 211,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,772. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. Premier has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,877,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,675,000 after buying an additional 1,120,893 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 821,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,673,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Premier by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Premier by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 585,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 314,273 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

