Brokerages Anticipate IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.82.

IAC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.22. The company had a trading volume of 500,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,334. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $144.71 and a 1 year high of $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.07.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,440 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

