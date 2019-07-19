Brokerages Anticipate Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Avista posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avista will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avista.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Avista stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 574,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,481. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24. Avista has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.70.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $32,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 198,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,624 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,524,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,754,000 after purchasing an additional 938,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth $40,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avista by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 715,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

