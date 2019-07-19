Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($5.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.93) to ($4.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 901.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%.

Evercore ISI started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grana y Montero SAA from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.89. 222,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,466. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $133.96.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

