BriaCoin (BRIA) Hits Market Cap of $80,155.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. BriaCoin has a market cap of $80,155.00 and approximately $903.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.65 or 1.90528051 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024503 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.