BOX (NYSE:BOX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.71

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $17.06. BOX shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 25,166 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson cut their target price on BOX to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Get BOX alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,084,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,538,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $935,600. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.