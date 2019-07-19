Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 396,765 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.87.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

