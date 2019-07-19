Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $45.65 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03.

In other news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,894 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $756,594.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 684,152 shares of company stock valued at $16,550,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,740,000 after buying an additional 7,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3,640.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,870,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,303 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 261,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,339,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,786,000 after acquiring an additional 186,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.96.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

