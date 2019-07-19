BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0035 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $24,285.00 and approximately $699.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.11 or 0.01993680 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.