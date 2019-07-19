BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioPharmX’s earnings. BioPharmX posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioPharmX will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioPharmX.

BioPharmX (NASDAQ:BPMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13).

Shares of BioPharmX stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Friday. 231,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71. BioPharmX has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

BioPharmX Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

