BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $312.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 1.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $120,070.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $356,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,078 shares of company stock worth $3,823,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 18,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $809,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

